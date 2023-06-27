Looking for a way to cool off? Summer Snow’s been offering ice-cold treats for decades

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter MJ Miller

With record-breaking temperatures on the horizon, sweltering residents are assuredly looking for any way to to stay cool.

One way you can do that? Eat something cold.

And for more than 30 years, a tiny blue shed nestled between a church and a veterinary hospital on University Boulevard in the Alberta area has been luring customers searching for a cheap sweet treat that beats the heat.

Summer Snow is a little different than your average shaved ice shop, and the name describes what you’re getting. Instead of a crunchy, icy soup, Summer Snow’s ice machine reduces cubes into a silky snow that soaks up flavors and melts instantly on your tongue. Just about everyone who’s dropped by would agree: It’s heaven on a hot day.

That’s why the business is expecting even longer lines this week, said Jacob Sanders, the son of owner Sammy Sanders. And what’s better than getting an ice-cold treat on a summer day? Hanging out inside making said treats and watching happy customers taking that first decadent bite.

Sanders said his personal favorite flavor is butterscotch with cream.

Summer Snow, located at 1501 University Blvd. E in Tuscaloosa, is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.