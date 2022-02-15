Looking for a quick lunch? Consider Tuscaloosa’s food trucks

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

There’s nothing better than having a good snack during a stressful day of work or school. If you’re on or near the University of Alabama campus, there are quite a few food trucks that set up shop and offer a quick, reasonably priced bite.

Here are some potentials:

BobaMania is the latest food truck to set food on the UA campus, and offers 15 tea drink varieties. Boba is named for the sweet tapioca pearls inside the drink, and the tea is often made with sweetened milk and fun flavors. If you can’t find their truck, you can also visit their physical location at 1914 University Blvd., Suite C.

The Blenz food truck, which opened up shop in 2018, offers healthy options including acai bowls, smoothies and smoothie bowls.

The I Love Juice Bar is another healthy option offering fresh juice, smoothies, smoothie bowls and “wellness shots.” I love Juice Bar has a physical location at 1320 McFarland Blvd. E., at the Shoppes at Legacy Park.



For those who want something a little heartier, there are also plenty of options.

La Mexicana serves authentic Mexican food for every taco lover on campus, and their menu also features nachos, burritos and bottled Mexican drinks.



“I’m a taco guy, so my go-to is always La Mexicana,” said UA student Carter Sheldon.

If you can’t find the food truck, you can visit their physical location at 428 15th St. in Tuscaloosa.

Cheese Louise sells gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, from the basics all the way to “The Gentleman,” a melt containing Muenster cheese, pulled pork barbecue and chipotle sauce.

Urban Cookhouse, which also has a physical location at 1490 Northbank Parkway No. 110 in Tuscaloosa, offers foods made with farm-fresh ingredients. Their menu includes salads, sandwiches and more.



Looking for your favorite? You can check Bama Dining’s schedule for where the trucks are on the UA campus throughout the week.

Outside the University of Alabama campus, there are options aplenty, including vegan-based Bean Me Up Scottie, Aww Shucks, Uptown Vibes Kitchen, Cajun Curls, Big Tasty, Las Pinas Food Truck and more.

You can check locations for food trucks and specials at the public Facebook group Tuscaloosa Food Trucks.