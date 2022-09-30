Looking for a new ride? Consider bidding on a former Alabama vehicle

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Zoe Blair

The University of Alabama is changing the way they roll with new vehicles, and you can benfit by buying the ones they don’t want anymore through their online auction system.

In the past, vehicles were a part of the UA fleet for 15 to 20 years — or longer. Now, the university’s goal is using them for three to five years before replacement.

“We’re doing this to keep the repair costs low and the fleet sustainable,” said Fleet Services Associate Director Mario Globetti. “With this new plan in place and a much higher volume of vehicles planning to be sold, we needed a more efficient and economical way to sell vehicles.”

Alabama has auctioned off vehicles in the past, but an outside site was used. That site came with a 12.5% buyer’s fee tacked on for the final winning bidder.

The new system the university is using eliminates that fee, meaning buyers can bid higher without breaking the bank.

Since July 2020, Alabama has sold 348 vehicles with their profit nearing $2.5 million. Buyers have come from all around the country, Globetti said.

“With the current climate of vehicle sales and shortages of used vehicles, the site has been extremely successful,” Globetti said. “Many of our vehicles, even though older, have low miles and have been meticulously maintained by UA Automotive Services.”

The change in the auction system comes with the development of the Department of Fleet Management. The new department handles maintenance and repairs on all UA vehicles.

All vehicles are posted online for two weeks and can be viewed at the lot behind the transportation services office at 1450 Warrior Drive.

Some notable auctions up as of the publication date?