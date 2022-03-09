Looking for a concert this summer? Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has plenty of options

tuscaloosa amphitheater

By: WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sierra Fletcher

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is heading into another season, and this one promises to be jam-packed with performances.

Here’s a look at what’s coming over the next few months.

March 25: Cody Johnson

The country crooner’s show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $35

April 22: Willie Nelson and Family

Willie Nelson is no stranger to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, and this event promises to be a delightful time for old-school country fans. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $22.50.

April 27: Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s 2022 tour with The Cadillac Three hits the Amp at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

April 30: The Avett Brothers

This rock show kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $28.

May 28: Flashback Funk Fest

This ensemble event includes Cameo, S.O.S. Band, Midnight Star, The Original Lakeside and Dazz Band. The shot starts at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $12.50

June 15: The Black Crowes

Rock band The Black Crowes rock out beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.

June 21: H.E.R.

H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind Tour performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.

June 26: Tedeschi Trucks Band

This blues rock performance kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.50.

July 21: Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett’s Bring The Bar To You Tour starts up at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $33.

If you’re looking for tickets, you can pick them up via Ticket Master right here, or visit the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater’s box office.