Looking for a concert this summer? Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has plenty of options
By: WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sierra Fletcher
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is heading into another season, and this one promises to be jam-packed with performances.
Here’s a look at what’s coming over the next few months.
March 25: Cody Johnson
The country crooner’s show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $35
April 22: Willie Nelson and Family
Willie Nelson is no stranger to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, and this event promises to be a delightful time for old-school country fans. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $22.50.
April 27: Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert’s 2022 tour with The Cadillac Three hits the Amp at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
April 30: The Avett Brothers
This rock show kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $28.
May 28: Flashback Funk Fest
This ensemble event includes Cameo, S.O.S. Band, Midnight Star, The Original Lakeside and Dazz Band. The shot starts at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $12.50
June 15: The Black Crowes
Rock band The Black Crowes rock out beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.
June 21: H.E.R.
H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind Tour performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50.
June 26: Tedeschi Trucks Band
This blues rock performance kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.50.
July 21: Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett’s Bring The Bar To You Tour starts up at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $33.
If you’re looking for tickets, you can pick them up via Ticket Master right here, or visit the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater’s box office.