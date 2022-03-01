Longtime judicial assistant retiring after 25 years

Longtime Tuscaloosa Judicial Assistant Sonya McKinstry celebrated her retirement from the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse on Monday.

McKinstry worked within the court system for more than 25 years, and for the past 19 years she’s been a senior judicial assistant. She’s also worked as a court specialist, a detention officer and has served on the Tuscaloosa City Council.

“I look forward to sleeping in tomorrow,” McKinstry said. “I’m really blessed to have been able to serve (in Tuscaloosa.) I’m looking forward to spending time with my family, some fabulous grandkids, some beautiful children and a loving husband. We may travel, but what I’m looking forward to now is just relaxing.”

Her co-workers said McKinstry was always known for her bubbly personality and large smile, and they’re sad to see her go.