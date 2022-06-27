Longtime Alabama environmental activist honored with award

Hurricane CREEK

By JASON MORTON, The Tuscaloosa News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A longtime Alabama environmental advocate has been honored by the Global Waterkeeper Alliance for his work.

John L. Wathen has served decades as the keeper of Hurricane Creek in Tuscaloosa County.

He has been named a recipient of the alliance’s Terry Backer Award.

It honors fellow activists who embody Backer’s spirit and dedication to protecting everyone’s right to clean water.

Wathen says he found the Hurricane Creek watershed more than 45 years ago when he came to Tuscaloosa in 1976 to work.

Protecting the waterway has become his life’s work.

6/25/2022 12:01:17 AM (GMT -5:00)