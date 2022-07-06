Locals react to Tutwiler demolition

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

While some locals headed down to Lake Tuscaloosa for the Fourth of July, many people gathered to watch the demolition of Tutwiler Hall instead.

For decades, the girls-only dorm was a rite of passage among University of Alabama students. Now, all that’s left is a construction site, as workers turn the area into a green space ahead of the opening of a newer, bigger Tutwiler Hall.

Since the demolition, Paul Bryant Drive has been busy with cars as locals pass by and snap pictures of the demolition. The new Tuscaloosa skyline is a novel sight for many who were used to the original building.

“It’s crazy, I used to come here back when there was a market in the dorm and now, it’s just a pile of rubble,” Tuscaloosa resident Dylan Gardner said.

The new Tutwiler Hall will be located southwest of the original dorm and is set to open in August before the start of the Fall semester.