Locals give their 2023 New Year’s resolutions

Many people have already put their New Year’s resolution goals into motion now that we’ve turned the page to 2023.

CDS Fitness Owner Corey Stewart said this year is all about consistency for him and his clients, whether it be personal, financial, or fitness-related.

“In the new year my goal is to go a little bit harder than I ever have. It’s just to take off all restraints and just go forward, move forward, and make progress. More progress than I ever have, that’s my goal,” said Stewart.

New Year’s resolutions are not always about fitness goals. RTR Pro Entertainment owner Daniel Barnett said he hopes to take his business to the next level in 2023.

“A New Year’s resolution I have this year is to become Alabama’s premiere DJ, lighting, sound, and AV company. We had a great 2022 and looking to make 2023 even better with all events, parties, anything like that,” said Barnett.

9 Round Facility trainer Landon Hall said he wants to strive for greatness every single day this year.

“For me, it’s more of an everyday resolution. I just want to be better every single day and I want to help our members be better every single day,” said Hall.

Making fitness and health resolutions can play a major factor in living a healthier life, but CNN reports nearly 80% of people abandon their New Year’s resolution by February.

–LS–