Local veterans group commemorates National POW/MIA Recognition Day

VFW candle of hope

By WVUA 23 News Reporter McKenzie Monk

September is a special time for veterans, as the third Friday of the month serves as national POW/MIA Recognition Day.

In keeping with this tradition, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 honors veterans with their own ceremony. Members of Post 6022 remembered POWs with a prayer and a Missing Man Table.

Post Commander Walter Turner led the event and said he’s passionate about continuing it each year.

“We do this every year. We’ve done it for the last 10, 12, 15 years, and we’re going to continue to do it,” Turner said. “We’re going to continue to let the people know that we care about the former POWs, the ones that sacrificed and the ones that are still missing in action, you never know where they are.”

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter signed a proclamation to give special recognition to America’s service members who were prisoners of war or remain missing in action and unaccounted for from conflicts that date as far back as World War II.

As of Sept. 15 the U.S. Department of Defense estimates more than 81,000 Americans remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and the Gulf Wars or other conflicts.

Local VFW members request residents remember the sacrifices made by POWs and keep a Candle of Hope lit until all our nation’s missing service men and women are accounted for.