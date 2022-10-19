Local superintendents give updates on status of education

By WVUA23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

It was a lively morning at Bryant Conference Center for the annual education summit hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Community members, government officials, business leaders and others came together to hear what the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems are doing and the improvements they’re planning.

“You’ll see in our school systems a focus on making sure foundation reading is there and strong for all students,” said Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria.

There are also many ways for the community to help children in the education system.

“You can go to West AlabamaWorks for kids and choose any opportunity for kindness,” said Tuscaloosa County Superintendent Keri Johnson. “It is a great way for local community groups to get together and meet some needs for kids in our schools. And that is available for both the county and city schools.”

Professionals showed data and statistics of student test scores from around the state of Alabama as well as each county individually.