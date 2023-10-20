Local seniors still showing their moves on the dance floor depsite being forced to leave former facility

West Alabama seniors are now meeting in the gym at the LeRoy McAbee Senior Activity Center in Tuscaloosa after being forced to leave their former location in Northport.

Each Thursday and Friday night, the parking lot was packed at the Northport Communty Center until the group was told they needed to find a new place to meet. The community center is owned by the city of Northport. City councilors are considering a plan to tear down the center and replace it with a retail and residental area. The group was forced to leave the Northport Community Center at the end of September.

“We have lost about half our friends because the older citizens are not wanting to drive to Tuscaloosa. They have driven to the facility in Northport for over 20 years and it’s home to them. It’s really home to all of us and so we’re not happy with the city council,” said dancer Debbie Benson.

Due to the move from Northport to Tuscaloosa only half the people who danced in Northport now come to the new location due to the longer drive.

The dances are at the McAbee Center every Thursday and Friday nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. And Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.