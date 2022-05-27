Local school resource officers react to Uvalde mass shooting

The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week that resulted in the deaths of nearly 20 elementary school students and several teachers has people everywhere questioning the world we live in.

While everyone can agree on the devastating nature of the crime, it resonates with some more than others.

School resource officers are law enforcement officers assigned to schools to protect the students, faculty, and staff members there.

They develop special bonds with kids and when something like this happens anywhere, their hearts especially hurt.

“Your heart goes out to them,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Chief G.W. Keller. “You are heartbroken knowing that these kids who are so young in life, lost their lives and their family members are still there dealing with this kind of stuff. As law enforcement, you wonder what you can do. There is not a perfect answer for any of this. It is a somber time for law enforcement worldwide wondering what we can do each day.”

Michael Marlowe is the SRO at Tuscaloosa County High School. He doesn’t just patrol the halls and make sure the campus is locked up.

“He’s fun,” TCHS rising senior Arianna Jones said. “He gives really good advice.”

This week, SROs everywhere are saying goodbye to students and teachers for summer break, hugging them a little a tighter remembering the 19 children in Uvalde, Texas who won’t get to grow up.

“I actually had one student tell me that they came up to me because their friend told them they could talk to me about anything,” Marlowe said. ” And that made me feel really good!”

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has seven school resource officers.