Local retirement community celebrates Valentine’s Day

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

A few weeks ago, Regency Retirement Village of Tuscaloosa put out a simple request: Send our residents Valentine’s Cards. Boy, did the community deliver!

They received cards from the Hillcrest High School Honors Society, local Girl Scouts troops and even a family living in Pennsylvania.

“Just reading a letter from someone or a card saying ‘I love you’ is really important to them,” said Regency Retirement Executive Director Jennifer Anderson. “We try our best to show our love to our residents every day.”

Residents got more than the cards, though. They also had a Valentine’s Day party, complete with sweet treats and plenty of hugs and heart-filled memories.

When recalling her most memorable Valentine’s Day gift, resident Charlotte Andress wasn’t shy about spilling the beans.

“Two grocery bags loaded with collard greens,” she said. “Oh lord, I like to have died.”

If you missed sending a Valentine this year, Regency is always looking for volunteers interested in spending time with the residents. If you’re interested, you can apply right here.