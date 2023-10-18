Local restaurant raises money for local nonprofits with roll-eating contest

By WVUA News Reporter JD Zasa

How many rolls could you eat in 10 minutes? Tuscaloosa’s Texas Roadhouse held its first ever roll-eating competition Tuesday, all for a great cause.

Contestants of all ages competed against each other in a battle of wits and stomachs, seeing who there could consume the most rolls within the time limit.

While there were plenty of people in it to win it, others struggled to keep up.



That said, everybody there was adamant that the event exceeded all expectations.

“I heard about it through my student group called Student Consulting Nonprofits,” said University of Alabama student Zachary Cox. “We go around to different nonprofit events and help support, so I came here to support the Arts ‘n’ Autism.”



Organizations benefiting from the fundraiser event were Arts ‘n’ Autism and the DCH Breast Cancer Fund.

Cox wound up the winner, with 11 and a half rolls downed. His prize? A free meal each month for a year.