Local Red Cross helping Hawaii wildfire victims

The local branch of the American Red Cross is helping Hawaii in their recovery efforts from wildfires.

Red Cross personnel have been on the island since it was deemed safe. Central-West Alabama Red Cross Executive Director Tomalisa Washington said this ranks as a 7 on their disaster scale, which is the highest level.

As of Thursday, 4,000 Hawaiian residents are taking shelter at Red Cross facilities in that state.

But the Red Cross needs all the help it can get ensuring everyone can get back on their feet.

“We are anticipating, even at ground level, this is going to be a $10 million-plus disaster,” Washington said.

It’s easy to lend your support, she said. Here are some easy ways:

Text “Red Cross” to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Visit redcross.org and make a donation

Consider donating blood

Former University of Alabama football standout and current NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has stepped in to help his home state. All donations made through the Tua Foundation will go straight to Maui fire victims.