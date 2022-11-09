Local races roundup: Few contested races in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker counties

Many local races in counties around West Alabama were uncontested on the Nov. 8 ballot. Below is a roundup of how local races fared.

Bibb County races

In the Bibb County Sheriff’s race, Republican Jody Wade was running unopposed.

In the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent’s race, Republican Kevin Cotner won with 4,474 votes and 82.58% of the vote compared with Independent Steve Morgan, who garnered 906 votes and 16.72% of the vote.

Also in the Bibb County Board of Education:

District 3’s Camille Gibson, a Republican, was running unopposed

District 4’s Cheryl Acker Dodson, a Republican, was running unopposed

In the Bibb County Commission races:

District 2’s Charles H. Caddell, a Republican, was running unopposed

District 4’s Ty Corbell, a Republican, was running unopposed

Fayette County races

In the Fayette County Sheriff’s race, Republican Byron Yerby was running unopposed.

In the Fayette County Coroner’s race, Republican Timothy “TK” Kimbrell was running unopposed.

On the Fayette County Board of Education:

In the superintendent’s race, Republican Jim Burkhalter was running unopposed

For District 2, Republican Tierre D. Agnew was running unopposed

For District 3, Republican Tom Hubbert was running unopposed

On the Fayette County Commission:

For District 1, Republican Brad Cox was running unopposed

For Fayette County Commission District 3, Republican David Hubbert won with 799 votes and 88% of the vote against Democrat Willie Ivey, who garnered 107 votes and 12% of the vote.

Greene County races

In the Greene County Sheriff’s race, Democrat Jonathan “Joe” Benison was running unopposed.

In the Greene County Coroner’s race, Democrat Ronald “Kent” Smith was running unopposed.

In the Greene County Commission races:

District 1’s Garria Spencer, a Democrat, was running unopposed

District 2’s Tennyson Smith, a Democrat, was running unopposed

District 3’s Corey Cockrell, a Democrat, was running unopposed

District 4’s Allen Turner, a Democrat, was running unopposed

District 5’s Roshanda Summerville, a Democrat, was running unopposed

In the Greene County Board of Education races:

District 1’s Robert Davis, a Democrat, was running unopposed

District 2’s Brandon R. Merriweather, a Democrat, was running unopposed

Hale County Races

In the Hale County Sheriff’s race, Democrat Michael Hamilton was running unopposed.

In the Hale County Coroner’s race, Democrat Howard Paige was running unopposed.

In the Hale County Commission, District 1 race, Republican Donald “Don” Wallace garnered 901 votes and 67.29% of the vote, winning out against Democrat Ryan Perry with 437 votes and 32.64%.

In the Hale County Commission, District 4 race, Democrat Patti Rhodes was running unopposed.

In the Hale County Board of Education races:

District 2’s Keisha Bell Thigpen, a Democrat, was running unopposed

District 3’s Verlander Jones, a Democrat, was running unopposed

Tuscaloosa County races

In the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s race, Republican Ron Abernathy was running unopposed.

In Circuit Court Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit races:

Place No 1’s Brad Almond, a Republican, was running unopposed

Place No. 6’s Dennis Steverson Sr., A Republican, was running unopposed

Republican Hays Webb, who was running for district attorney of the 6th Judicial Circuit, was running unopposed.

In District Court Judge, Tuscaloosa County races:

Place 1’s Joanne M. Jannik, a Republican, was running unopposed

Place 2’s Jim Gentry, a Republican, was running unopposed

Walker County races

In the Walker County Coroner’s race, Republican Joey Vick was running unopposed

In the Walker County Sheriff’s race, Republican Nick Smith was running unopposed.

In Walker County’s Board of Education races:

Dennis R. Willingham was running unopposed for superintendent

District 2’s Todd Vick, a Republican, was running unopposed

District 4’s Lee Ann Headrick, a Republican, was running unopposed

Walker County’s Local Amendment 1 was approved with more than 72% of the vote. The amendment will require that Walker County’s probate judge be a licensed attorney.