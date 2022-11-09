Local races roundup: Few contested races in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker counties
Many local races in counties around West Alabama were uncontested on the Nov. 8 ballot. Below is a roundup of how local races fared.
Bibb County races
In the Bibb County Sheriff’s race, Republican Jody Wade was running unopposed.
Superintendent, Bibb County Board of Education
In the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent’s race, Republican Kevin Cotner won with 4,474 votes and 82.58% of the vote compared with Independent Steve Morgan, who garnered 906 votes and 16.72% of the vote.
Also in the Bibb County Board of Education:
- District 3’s Camille Gibson, a Republican, was running unopposed
- District 4’s Cheryl Acker Dodson, a Republican, was running unopposed
In the Bibb County Commission races:
- District 2’s Charles H. Caddell, a Republican, was running unopposed
- District 4’s Ty Corbell, a Republican, was running unopposed
Fayette County races
In the Fayette County Sheriff’s race, Republican Byron Yerby was running unopposed.
In the Fayette County Coroner’s race, Republican Timothy “TK” Kimbrell was running unopposed.
On the Fayette County Board of Education:
- In the superintendent’s race, Republican Jim Burkhalter was running unopposed
- For District 2, Republican Tierre D. Agnew was running unopposed
- For District 3, Republican Tom Hubbert was running unopposed
On the Fayette County Commission:
- For District 1, Republican Brad Cox was running unopposed
Fayette County Commission, District 3
For Fayette County Commission District 3, Republican David Hubbert won with 799 votes and 88% of the vote against Democrat Willie Ivey, who garnered 107 votes and 12% of the vote.
Greene County races
In the Greene County Sheriff’s race, Democrat Jonathan “Joe” Benison was running unopposed.
In the Greene County Coroner’s race, Democrat Ronald “Kent” Smith was running unopposed.
In the Greene County Commission races:
- District 1’s Garria Spencer, a Democrat, was running unopposed
- District 2’s Tennyson Smith, a Democrat, was running unopposed
- District 3’s Corey Cockrell, a Democrat, was running unopposed
- District 4’s Allen Turner, a Democrat, was running unopposed
- District 5’s Roshanda Summerville, a Democrat, was running unopposed
In the Greene County Board of Education races:
- District 1’s Robert Davis, a Democrat, was running unopposed
- District 2’s Brandon R. Merriweather, a Democrat, was running unopposed
Hale County Races
In the Hale County Sheriff’s race, Democrat Michael Hamilton was running unopposed.
In the Hale County Coroner’s race, Democrat Howard Paige was running unopposed.
Hale County Commission, District 1
In the Hale County Commission, District 1 race, Republican Donald “Don” Wallace garnered 901 votes and 67.29% of the vote, winning out against Democrat Ryan Perry with 437 votes and 32.64%.
In the Hale County Commission, District 4 race, Democrat Patti Rhodes was running unopposed.
In the Hale County Board of Education races:
- District 2’s Keisha Bell Thigpen, a Democrat, was running unopposed
- District 3’s Verlander Jones, a Democrat, was running unopposed
Tuscaloosa County races
In the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s race, Republican Ron Abernathy was running unopposed.
In Circuit Court Judge, 6th Judicial Circuit races:
- Place No 1’s Brad Almond, a Republican, was running unopposed
- Place No. 6’s Dennis Steverson Sr., A Republican, was running unopposed
Republican Hays Webb, who was running for district attorney of the 6th Judicial Circuit, was running unopposed.
In District Court Judge, Tuscaloosa County races:
- Place 1’s Joanne M. Jannik, a Republican, was running unopposed
- Place 2’s Jim Gentry, a Republican, was running unopposed
Walker County races
In the Walker County Coroner’s race, Republican Joey Vick was running unopposed
In the Walker County Sheriff’s race, Republican Nick Smith was running unopposed.
In Walker County’s Board of Education races:
- Dennis R. Willingham was running unopposed for superintendent
- District 2’s Todd Vick, a Republican, was running unopposed
- District 4’s Lee Ann Headrick, a Republican, was running unopposed
Walker County Local Amendment 1
Relating to Walker County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that the Judge of Probate of Walker County would be required to be an attorney licensed in this state. (Proposed by Act 2021-159)
Walker County’s Local Amendment 1 was approved with more than 72% of the vote. The amendment will require that Walker County’s probate judge be a licensed attorney.