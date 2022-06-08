Local organizations team up for Stop the Violence Rally

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

In light of recent shootings locally and across the country, several Tuscaloosa groups got together over the weekend in an attempt to take action and voice their opinions on the need for stricter gun control.

The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, along with groups like Moms Demand Action organized a Stop the Violence rally on Sunday, June 5.

Participants gathered at Snow Hinton Park to hear speakers call for change from local politicians and residents alike.

One of the speakers included Ivy Foundation Executive Director Donnie Lee. His organization works to improve community relations with law enforcement and provide youth mentorship in Tuscaloosa.

“We have to search for pragmatic solutions, we can’t just sit around and focus on rhetoric,” Lee said. “Rallies are great theoretically, but we need to follow them with action.”

Many of the Stop the Violence speakers also recommended that getting children involved in after-school activities is key.