Local organizations awarded $2.2M for child abuse prevention

toys, lego, children

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

Child abuse prevention programs and organizations serving West Alabama are getting more than $2 million from the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention so they can continue serving their missions.

A total of 24 organizations located within Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District are getting grants, including several University of Alabama-affiliated organizations, Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Alabama, Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa’s One Place.

In the most recent disbursement, the program awarded 175 grants across the state. Organizations getting grants will be using the money for child abuse prevention efforts including parenting classes, home visits, mentoring, respite care and awareness programs.

The checks are being formally presented on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Judy Bonner Child Development Center at the University of Alabama.