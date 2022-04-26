Local organization searching for student Talent Hunt applicants

The Alpha Tau chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is looking for students interested in participating in its annual Talent Hunt program.

It’s open to students from Hale, Greene, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties, and those in music, dance, speech and visual arts.

The competition is happening May 1 at Hale County Middle School, and applications are due April 28. Applicants must submit a digital video of their presentation by the application due date.

Winners will receive a cash prize.

Anyone interested in participating can call Greg Eubanks at 205-331-0087 for more information.