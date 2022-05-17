Local hotel gives back to therapeutic riding nonprofit

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

A local nonprofit focused on helping children and veterans with therapeutic riding got some help from a local hotel and its rooftop bar this week.

Hotel Indigo-Downtown Tuscaloosa and The Lookout Bar on Monday hosted a community night Monday for Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa.



Hotel Indigo Director of Sales Taylor Lyles said the hotel supports community vendors and events but wanted to take its philosophy a step further with TROT.

“We are going to take care of everything,” she said. “We just need them to show up and tell people about what they do and what their brand is so that we can let more people in the community know what they’re doing and how they can help.”

TROT provides horseback riding lessons and other assisted therapies for people of all abilities. TROT CEO and Clinical Director Marguerite Malone said the recognition means a lot to the organization.

“One is we get that public exposure, but the other thing is Taylor Lyles, who set all this up for us, used to volunteer with us at TROT, so it’s kind of a homecoming in a lot of ways for her to be able to give back yet again,” Malone said.



Hotel Indigo is still looking to fill community nights over the summer and give back to their community. To recommend an organization, you can call 205-469-1660 or visit the hotel website.