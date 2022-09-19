Local fundraisers benefit suicide prevention, awareness

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

TUSCALOOSA – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and a number of organizations have been doing their part to help spread the message.

One of those organizations is L.E.A.D., a nonprofit that raises money to prevent suicide, drugs and violence in schools. Friday, Sept. 16, volunteers were stationed in Midtown Village, fundraising for their mentorship programs, which benefit students in grades K-12.

“We have different packages that break down how many kids you’re helping with your donation,” said L.E.A.D. Event Representative Emily Pilson. “Anything helps toward reaching our goal of funding the whole school.”

The Wildflower Walk, hosted by the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition, is also raising money for suicide awareness. Their event this year raised more than $9,400 to go to help people dealing with mental health issues.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people, and for many the topic hits close to home.

“I’ve lost a couple of friends to overdose and suicide,” Pilson said. “I just kind of wanted to do something to help the situation, because it’s a really big issue that’s going on for our kids.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988.