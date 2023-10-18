Local firefighter honored by Tuscaloosa after world record-breaking turn at World Firefighter Challenge

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Payne

Tuscaloosa added another sports champion to its roster this month, as Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue’s Lt. Beau Gunter broke a world record at the World Firefighter Challenge in Montgomery.

The competition is known as the “toughest 2 minutes in sports.” Those competing strap on their gear and work against the clock and their opponents to rescue a 170-pound dummy, hoist a hose and climb a five-story tower. Gunter said the competition is not a one-person show.

“I have a family that supports me 100% and continues to, my department which supports me, and hopefully will continue to support this,” Gunter said.

Tuscaloosa supports him too, as Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox at Tuesday’s Tuscaloosa City Council meeting honored Gunter with a proclamation recognizing him for his monumental achievement.

“I guess it means they recognize and see what’s going on in the department, which is a very big positive for the city,” Gunter said.

He’s no stranger to the World Firefighter Challenge, as he’s been a competitor since 2009. Now, he said he’s looking forward to breaking more world records next year with the help of his partner, Matt Coney.