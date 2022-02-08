Local favorite Oasis Bar and Grill reopens after tragic loss

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

The burgers from Oasis Bar and Grill in Cottondale are legendary, and now the restaurant has a whole new reason to keep them coming.

Owner Junior Hall recently died, leaving the restaurant in temporary limbo. But Hall’s wife Lindy Hall is picking up right back where he left off to ensure his legacy lives on.

Oasis bartender Richa Wilson said workers and customers alike are elated the local favorite isn’t going anywhere.

“Well we have kind of missed this place, and we have been excited to introduce the new owner Lindy Hall to everyone and to let everyone know that we are still here,” Hall said. “We are not going anywhere. We are still serving up the best cheeseburgers in town.”

And nothing’s changing at Oasis anytime soon, Hall said. Especially not those burgers.