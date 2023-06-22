Local family collects donations for Mississippi storm victims

A Tuscaloosa family is sending help to their former home after the central Mississippi town was decimated by an EF3 tornado last week.

On Wednesday evening, Lanita and Antonio Bostic were accepting donations and necessary materials at Stillman College, which they will be delivering to Louin, Mississippi.

The storms and tornado left many in the area injured and without power or water. Lanita Bostic is a native of Louin, Mississippi, so paying it forward for those living in place she came from was non-negotiable.

“It’s my family, my community, where I grew up,” Bostic said. “I needed a way to give back.”

The family loaded their truck up with water, cleaning supplies and other nonperishable items, and they began their trip Thursday morning.

“We’ve reached out to the community. We’ve reached out to the fraternities and sororities, and the people of Tuscaloosa County and adjacent counties and they all answered the call. So we went out and got all the stuff, ” said Antonio Bostic.

Several donors came out and one in particular made sure the Bostics did not leave without a truck full of diapers.

“I brought diapers for the families in need,” said Danielle Edison Lee, who operates Bottoms Up Diaper Bank in Tuscaloosa and Greene counties. “That’s what I do. I give out diapers to families with babies.”