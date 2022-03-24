Local couple’s film premiering in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

A Tuscaloosa couple has been working on their very own film for the past two years, and the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa is rolling out the red carpet next month for its premiere.

Santez and Ashley Wheat wrote and produced the science-fiction film “Fearless,” being shown at the Bama Theatre April 8.

Santez Wheat said his inspiration for creating the film came from the forced downtime he wound up with at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I always wanted to be a part of a movie,” Santez Wheat said. “I filmed weddings, I’ve filmed TV commercials but I have always wanted to do science-fiction and I never had the time. It was an opportunity to sit down and write something.”

The movie was filmed all over Tuscaloosa and includes actors local to the area.

“We are going all out (on the premiere) since we are only doing it one night,” said Ashley Santez. “It’s going to be a full red-carpet premiere, so we want everyone to get dressed up. We are bringing Hollywood to Tuscaloosa.”

You can purchase tickets to the movie premiere here.