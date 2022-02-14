Local coffee shops facing shortages amid shipping holdups

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

Getting your morning coffee to-go has been a little touch-and-go over the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s not getting better any time soon.

At Tuscaloosa’s PJ’s Coffee on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus, baristas have been battling against shortages including flavored syrups, cups, pastries and other necessities.

But workers said they’ve been working around the issue, said PJ’s barista Taylor Feniello.

“We find a different vendor from our usual vendor just to order for the meantime, but we ae starting to order more in bulk because we know the shipments are a little more delayed,” Feniello said. “We are starting to get ahead of our shipments more than we usually do.”

When the workarounds aren’t working, though, problems arise.

“The other day we ran out of cold brew, which for a coffee shop is not good, but we have definitely been telling customers and suggesting other drinks they may like based on what they usually order,” Feniello said. “So that’s definitely one way to help with the shipment issues.”