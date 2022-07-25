Local church throws Back to School Bash for community

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church is celebrating Back to School, and this year the party is even bigger than before.

On Friday evening, the congregation hosted their annual Back to School Bash for over 300 members of the community.

“The kids are all here in a safe environment,” Youth Director Nakami L. Townsell said. “And it’s just something to get them excited about going to school.”

The celebration was complete with bouncy castles, a gaming trailer, and laser tag donated by Press Play Entertainment.

Mount Pilgrim also gave away school supplies at the event to help families in need.

“Our community needs this,” Youth Counselor Marvin Lucas said. “The school supplies help the parents in these hard times when finances are rough.”

This is the Back to School Bash’s first year back since the pandemic, and Mount Pilgrim hopes it will stick around for many years to come.

“This event is so special because it’s a way to give back to our children,” Owner of Press Play Entertainment and congregation member Mallory Smith said. “Our children are our future.”