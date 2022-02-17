Local church offering free COVID-19 tests

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

With COVID-19 numbers decreasing more and more every day, the question is, are people still getting tested?

Christ Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa is giving quick and easy COVID-19 tests for anyone who needs one.

“COVID is very much real and it’s devastating,” said Christ Baptist Church Pastor Ransey O’Daniel. “It’s not only real, but it can be life-threatening. And then you can pass it on to someone else. It’s contagious.”

O’Daniel said he felt called to ensure free testing was available to the community.

“We want to make sure if we do not get vaccinated for ourselves, let’s get vaccinated for our family and our friends and for the community,” O’Daniel said.

The COVID-19 test is self-administered and you will receive your results in one to two days.

Christ Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa is encouraging and welcoming everyone to get tested.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.