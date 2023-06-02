Local businesses getting a boost as Tuscaloosa hosts baseball regionals

The Crimson Tide baseball team is getting ready to host the regional competition in the 2023 NCAA College World Series. This means fans from across the country will be in Tuscaloosa to cheer on their favorite teams. The tournament will also bring an economic boost to the West Alabama community.

“We are excited to have all of the fans come into town and it certainly helps to fill hotel rooms and certainly gives our restaurants an opportunity to extend the season and hopefully create some hospitality for the community. We are excited to have all of the fans join us,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Vice President of Economic Development Barkley Garrett.

Several hotels in the West Alabama booked up immediately as a result of the tournament.

“We are sold out all weekend which is great to see. We are seeing some pick up for next weekend with the hopes that Alabama does sweep the regionals and host the super regionals next weekend,” said Capstone Hotel Sales Manager Annette Smallwood.

Alabama baseball will host multiple teams, one being Boston College. This will be their first time in Alabama for some of their players.

“Its exciting. Many of us have never been to Alabama so it’s really cool to see the town. But it’s a business trip. We are here to play baseball at the end of the day, doesn’t matter where we are at,” said Boston College baseball pitcher Ian Murphy.

The last time the Crimson Tide hosted the NCAA Regional Tournament was in 2006