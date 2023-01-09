Local business owners ready for new year, continued success

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Asher Redd

Many West Alabama business owners have big plans for 2023, and their resolutions for the new year are just as large.

“I think looking over last year as a whole, it was one of the biggest years post-COVID, where everything was back at 100%,” said Five Bar Manager Cameron Covington.

Covington said his top priority this year is putting customers first.

“A resolution is to continue to add to it, continue to add to the repertoire,” he said. “Listening to guests and listening to staff about the things they like and that they dislike.”

That’s crucial for the hospitality industry, and the industry itself is crucial to downtown Tuscaloosa.

“We do it because we genuinely care and genuinely enjoy the job that we do,” Covington said. “We enjoy putting smiles on people’s faces and going above and beyond.”

The Shirt Shop, also in downtown Tuscaloosa, changed ownership in 2022 as its longtime owner began retirement. New owner Bethany Triplett said she’s starting her first full year as head of the shop on the right foot.

“My biggest goal for 2023 is our website,” Triplett said. “Our brick and mortar grew leaps and bounds in 2022, so I want to put that same kind of energy into our website.”

Triplett said the world becomes increasingly dependent on technology year after year.

“We’re trying to translate that to where you can get the nice Alabama merchandise you love while sitting on your couch in Washington 24/7, 365,” Triplett said.

Both business owners said they are excited about growth opportunities in the new year.