Local boutique hosts event benefiting Turning Point

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Audra Phillips

Ivy House Boutique in Northport offered Valentine’s Day deals and sweet treats for a great cause over the weekend. Their third annual Galentine’s event served as a fundraiser for Turning Point Services of West Alabama, a local nonprofit aimed at assisting victims of domestic violence.

Ivy House owner Morgan Lancaster said this is their first time partnering with Turning Point, but it won’t be the last.

“They’re a fabulous organization helping survivors of domestic violence,” said Lancaster.

Ivy House sales associate Natalie Underwood said she’s excited for the event.

“I’ve been here since June and this is my first Galentine’s Event,” Underwood said. “I’m loving it.”

Ivy House teamed up with fellow local business Confetti Interiors to put on this year’s event.

“We love to just be part of our community and see everyone’s beautiful faces in the store,” Lancaster said. “Help them decide what they want to wear and feel confident in it and really just create a community here.”

Ivy House hosts events for almost every holiday.