Local barber shop helps Sipsey Valley athletes shine

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Clip, clip, hooray!

Student-athletes at Sipsey Valley High School have a whole lot more style this week after a local barbershop came and gave them some awesome trims and cuts.

The school reached out to Fatheadz Barber Shop recently in an effort to build a connection between students and faculty, and owner Jabryon Graham said he was ready and willing to help make it happen.

“We are nothing without our community, and we want to serve our community as best as possible and as often as possible. So whatever we need to do to make our community around us better, that’s what we’ll do,” Graham said.

Sipsey Valley High Principal John Hooper said it’s important that students and staff meet in spaces outside the classroom.

“It’s just a way for us to build a relationship at a different level than just in the classroom or on the field,” Hooper said.

And after a disappointing loss on the football field Thursday, head football coach Joey Milligan got in on the action.

“We’re going to turn this into winning very soon on the football field. But right now, we’re winning off the field, and we feel that’s as much as important as winning on the man-made scoreboard,” Milligan said.

It’s the first year the school hosted this event, but students and faculty said they hoped to do more just like it.

“It’s always a pleasure to give back to the community,” said Graham’s brother and fellow barber Torrence Williams. “And with most of us being former student-athletes, we recognize the importance of helping student-athletes get someone they can relate to. So always giving back is a pleasure of ours.”