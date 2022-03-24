Local bar selling cocktails as benefit for Kentuck

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

Session Cocktails is partnering with the Kentuck Arts Center this month, meaning you can get a unique beverage and help raise money for the historic downtown Northport institution.

Bar owner Hunter Wiggins said he started up Cocktail for a Cause to support local organizations, and every month he whips up a unique boozy beverage and donates the proceeds.

Kentuck Arts Center Manager Ashley Williams said the organization is delighted with Session’s fundraiser.

Wiggins said the fundraiser has exceeded his wildest dreams.

“Whatever we end up donating to the charity, our partner Titos Handmade Vodka will match our donation,” said Wiggins. “It’s really grown into this cool concept where we get to not only raise money for a local charity, but we bring awareness to the charity and bring awareness to what they’re trying to do.”

Making a difference has always been part of Session’s mission since it opened in 2020, Wiggins said, so this fundraiser isn’t going anywhere.

“We want to be a place where people could be proud of in downtown Tuscaloosa, and I think we accomplish that,” Wiggins said. “We have a bright future ahead of us and this is only the beginning.”

The Kentuck is made with Tito’s, lemon and blood orange cordial, and it’s available through April 1.