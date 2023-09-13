Local band needs your help to win major NYC opening act gig

Photo Courtesy Jackson Chase Instagram, @JacksonChaseMusic

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter JD Zasa

You can help a local band get to New York City and be the opening act for some big name musical acts.

Singer Jackson Chase Dunaway is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School who formed a band with recent TCHS graduates Alex Ott, Hudson LaBresh and Jon Douglas Richey.

“I grew up singing my whole life,” Dunaway said. “I’ve been singing in talent shows in elementary school, and I eventually did this regional talent show where some buddy of mine told us we should try out.”

Jackson Chase, as the band is known, has made it to the semifinals of the Opening Act Competition; the winner scores an opening act gig in New York City, performing ahead of One Republic, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Prudential Center.

The concert itself is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Dunaway said this opportunity is a dream come true, but he needs help. The competition is voter-based, meaning the band needs more votes than the competitors.

You can vote for Jackson Chase and help the band make it to NYC two ways:

By voting in the free daily vote right here.

By donating to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Jackson Chase’s name. Every $1 donated equals one vote. You can donate right here.

Voting ends Sept. 14 at 10 p.m.