Local animal shelter in desperate need of supplies

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is filling up fast and is in need of supplies to take care of all the animals.

Here are few of the items that are in need:

Cleaning Supplies

Towels

Blankets

Pet Food

Pet Crates

Catherine Moore works at the shelter. She said the shelter can use a little bit of everything.

“Even the day-to-day cleaning supplies, towels, blankets, even pet taxis. When we don’t have space to put animals in kennels, they go in pet taxis. If we don’t have pet taxis or crates, we don’t have any place for them to go,” Moore said.

The shelter urges people to spay and neuter their pets to prevent unwanted animals being sent to shelters.