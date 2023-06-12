Local agency gets nearly $600K to distribute as weatherization grants

house key

Community Service Programs of West Alabama has nearly $600,000 in grants available to help low-income and elderly Alabamians weatherize their homes and lower energy costs.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grants last week, awarding $8.5 million to organizations throughout the state.

These grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps fund energy-efficient and safety improvements for qualifying homes. Priority is given to residents with disabilities, older Alabamians and low-income households with children.

“In the midst of the hot Alabama summer months, elderly, disabled and low-income residents on fixed incomes often struggle to pay their utility bills to keep cool and comfortable,” Ivey said in a statement. “These grants will assist in making home improvements that will lower the energy bills for those who qualify for assistance.”

If you’re interested in getting help making your home more energy-efficient, here’s how the process works:

Qualified applicants get an energy audit of their home to determine the most cost-efficient measures for improvements

Common improvements include extra insulation, sealing air leaks, repairing HVAC units and replacing incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient options

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Community Service Programs of West Alabama serves Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.

Want to see if you qualify? You can learn more or apply for assistance right here.