Local agencies receive $11 million to assist low-income families

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $11.1 million to help low-income households with water service costs statewide.

The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service agencies to aid with residential water and wastewater services costs for low-income households in all 67 counties. A priority is given to the elderly, people with disabilities and families with young children. To qualify for assistance, household income must not exceed 150 percent of the federally established poverty level.

“Low-income families often need assistance in paying for necessities during difficult times, and access to clean, fresh water is vital to any household,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide emergency assistance with water bills so that families will have less worry about access to water service.”

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 18 community agencies that will manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from a one-time allocation made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Below is a list of each grant, the recipient agency, counties served in west Alabama and the agency telephone number: