Live music, local vendors coming to Midtown Village

Photo courtesy of Midtown Village

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Midtown Village shopping center is hosting a fun-filled afternoon featuring local businesses and music June 11.

The Summer Edit, happening 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature live music and local pop-ups, with plants from House Plant Collective, drinks from Black Tap Society and shopping discounts.

The event is free of charge and is happening at Midtown’s green area. Located off McFarland Boulevard, Midtown Village is home to more than 40 shops and restaurants.

For more information, visit midtownvillagetuscaloosa.com/events.