Live in Tuscaloosa County and see trash? There’s an easy way you can report it
See trash in Tuscaloosa County? Now there’s an easy way you can report it so county workers can come fix the problem.
Tcclean.org has tons of information regarding keeping Tuscaloosa County clean, including details on community cleanup events, ways to volunteer and a space where residents can report areas that need improvement.
Know of a location that’s inundated with litter? Click here and fill out the form to report the issue. You can pinpoint the location on a map and include pictures, too.
“Unfortunately, people take it upon themselves to throw out their garbage along the road or make a dump in the place it shouldn’t be,” said District 3 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Mark Nelson. “With this website you can reach out to the county, and we could send somebody out to pick it up.”