Live in Tuscaloosa County and see trash? There’s an easy way you can report it

See trash in Tuscaloosa County? Now there’s an easy way you can report it so county workers can come fix the problem.

Tcclean.org has tons of information regarding keeping Tuscaloosa County clean, including details on community cleanup events, ways to volunteer and a space where residents can report areas that need improvement.

Know of a location that’s inundated with litter? Click here and fill out the form to report the issue. You can pinpoint the location on a map and include pictures, too.