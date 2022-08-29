Lipscomb Academy Uses Second Half Rally To Beat Thompson

Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) scored three touchdowns in the second half, including two defensive scores, to rally for a 24-14 win over Thompson on Saturday night.

Its Thompson’s first ever loss on their home field of Warrior Stadium. The Warriors had won 30 consecutive home games before Saturday night’s loss.

Thompson got off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on each of it’s first two offensive possessions. Warriors quarterback Zach Sims capped the first drive with a 18 yard touchdown pass to Korbyn Williams. Williams finished with a game-high 70 yards receiving against Lipscomb Academy.

Thompson added another touchdown early in the second quarter, when Sims scored on a one yard run. The extra point gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead. The Warriors led 14-3 at halftime.

Lipscomb Academy scored it’s only offensive touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter. Mustangs quarterback Hank Brown threw a two yard touchdown pass to Micah Burton to cut Thompson’s lead to 14-10.

Lipscomb Academy completed it’s comeback on the final play of the third quarter. Mustangs defensive back Bryan Longwell intercepted Thompson back-up quarterback Hayden Garrison and returned the turnover 63 yards for a touchdown to give Lipscomb it’s first lead of the game.

The Warriors appeared ready to answer and retake the lead in the fourth quarter. Thompson’s offense drove inside of the Lipscomb 10 yard line, but on second-and-goal Warriors running back A.J. Green lost a fumble just short of the goal line. The Mustangs Kaleb Beasley scooped up the loose football and returned the turnover 99 yards for LA’s second defensive touchdown of the second half.

Thompson (0-2) begins it’s region schedule this Friday night at Vestavia Hills.

“We want to play really great football teams and worry about getting better each week. So when the playoffs get here, we have seen some really good teams,” Thompson’s head coach, Mark Freeman about their loss to the Mustangs. ” I think it will do a lot of good as far as getting these young guys experienced.”