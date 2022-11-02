Like shopping? Like discounts? Buy for Rise happening this week

Prepare your wallets: The University of Alabama’s Rise Center is offering steep discounts on prime goods at its annual Buy for Rise fundraiser Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

Items available are brand new and from local retailers including Effie’s, JnJ, Lou and Co, Bossi, McStitches Embellished Goods, Woods and Water, Confetti Interiors, Hudson Poole Find Jewelers, Part Two, The Locker Room and more.

The sale is the Rise Center’s second-biggest fundraiser of the year, and money raised helps fund the school’s programs.

“The Tuscaloosa community and merchants so generously donate to this fundraiser each year and help make it a successful event,” said Rise Center Assistant Director Bailey Chambers. “The funds raised from Buy for Rise help ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to the family.”

Nov. 4 is a ticketed preview party at the Rise Center from 5 to 8 p.m., offering attendees a chance to buy at a 75% discount alongside special food and drinks.

Tickets are available in advance at the Rise Center, 600 Johnny Stallings Drive in Tuscaloosa. Golden tickets that offer a 4:30 p.m. entrance are $100 and general admission tickets for a 5 p.m. entrance are $10.

The general sale, happening from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5, is free to enter and items are discounted 90%.

Rise serves more than 100 children in its inclusive early childhood education program.

