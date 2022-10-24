Like local history? Apply for a spot on Tuscaloosa’s Historic Preservation Commission

The city of Tuscaloosa is looking for a new member of the Historic Preservation Commission who can serve a three-year term through Oct. 1, 2025.

Members of the commission review and vote on improvements and developments in Tuscaloosa’s historic districts and provide guidance for property owners living within the districts.

Requirements for membership include:

Must live within Tuscaloosa city limits

Must have training or experience in history, architecture, architectural history, American studies, cultural geography, cultural anthropology, planning, archaeology, law or other related historic preservation fields

Must be available to attend monthly meetings (typically the second Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.)

Candidates will be nominated by the mayor and appointed by the Tuscaloosa City Council.

Applications are open through Nov. 3. Submit your application right here.