Like his dad, retiring Mitt Romney embraced moderate conservatism. He fears the GOP has lost its way

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

The Associated Press

Mitt Romney’s decision not to run for another Senate term has a distant echo of his father’s departure from politics five decades ago.

Both the Utah senator and his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney, were top Republican contenders for the presidency but fell short of the White House. Both ended their careers in elected office with a sense that their party had lost its bearings.

And both called for a more humane party, one that prioritizes civility and principle over resentments and score-settling.

In different eras 50 years apart, George and Mitt Romney both found themselves isolated in a GOP increasingly uninterested in their brand of genteel, country-club conservatism.

9/15/2023 1:23:09 PM (GMT -5:00)