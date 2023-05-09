Like classic flicks? You’ll wanna check out the Bama Art House Film Series

Tuscaloosa’s Bama Theatre is getting nostalgic for this summer’s Bama Art House Film Series, offering patrons a chance to catch some big-budget blockbusters of yesteryear on the big screen once again — or for the first time ever.

The summer 2023″Nostalgic Blockbusters” series features movies from the 1970s and 1980s, representing a departure from the series’ usual art house films selection. This year, films were chosen based on their overall popularity during the time they were current alongside the fan base they’ve kept to this day.

Screenings begin at 7 p.m.; doors, box office and bar open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 general, $9 for students and seniors and $8 for Arts Council members. If you’re looking for a deal, you can buy a season pass punch card ticket for $70 that’s good for any 10 films in any Bama Theatre film series.

The summer film series lineup is:

June 6: “Jaws” (1975) Rated PG | 2h 4min | Adventure/Mystery/Thriller Synopsis: When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

June 13: “The Goonies” (1985) Rated PG | 1h 54min | Adventure/Comedy/Family Synopsis: A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure.

June 20: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) Rated PG | 1h 55min | Adventure/Family/Sci-Fi Synopsis: A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet.

June 27: “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) Rated PG | 1h 55min | Adventure/Action Synopsis: In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

July 11: “Back to the Future” (1985) Rated PG | 1h 56min | Adventure/Comedy/Sci-Fi Synopsis: Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown.



The Bama Theatre is located at 600 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

You can learn more about the series and check out trailers for the upcoming films right here.