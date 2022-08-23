Like art? Here are some upcoming workshops at Kentuck

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

The Kentuck Art Center is hosting art workshops throughout the fall for people of all ages who want to experiment with different forms of art.

“I am a firm believer in art enriching lives,” said Kentuck Program Manager Mary Bell. “I think it’s really valuable for our mental health and our personal development to learn more about the arts and to create something.”

These art workshops will provide participants with both of these—learning about the arts and creating something personal.

Workshops cover a variety of art forms, from ceramics to painting to dyeing. In some classes, instructors will guide participants through the process of creation, whereas in others they will simply act as moderators.

Upcoming workshops for adults (18 and older) include:

Each Friday at 11 a.m. People who want a set time to freely express themselves can join this painting workshop. There will not be specific instructions, but acrylic and watercolor supplies will be available at the workshop. Instructor Molly Nelko will answer questions or help as needed. Cost: $15 tuition with all supplies included



Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain Each Friday in September at 3 p.m. This workshop will guide participants through Betty Edwards’ ideas in her book “Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain.” Beginners are encouraged to attend this workshop and bring their own sketchbooks. Cost: $50, which includes all materials except a sketchbook

Ceramic Mugs 18+ Sept. 22 6-8 p.m. Instructor Amy Smoot will lead participants through the step-by-step process of creating their own ceramic painted mugs. Participants will begin with a slab of clay and will end with their personalized glazed mug. Cost: $50 registration fee includes all the necessary supplies.

Portrait Workshop Sept. 24-25 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Artist Janet Mego will be guiding participants through the art of portraits. Participants will need to bring drawing pencils, a sketch pad, a gum eraser, paint, brushes, pallet and photograph of the subject they wish to recreate. Cost: $75

Glass on Glass Mosaic Workshop Oct. 1 1-4 p.m. and Oct. 2 1-2:30 Stained glass artist Lina Munoz will instruct participants through the process of creating a glass-on-glass mosaic panel. Cost: $60 tuition and $10 materials fee

The Animal in Clay Oct. 1-2 9 a.m.-12 p.m. After The Animal in Clay workshop, participants will walk away with their own 8-10 inch ceramic animal sculpture. Ceramic artist Amy Smoot will guide participants through the creation process. Cost: $125 with all supplies included

Ceramic Jewelry Oct. 8-9 2-4 p.m. In this two day workshop, participants will create personalized ceramic necklaces, earrings and beads. Cost: $65 tuition includes all supplies

Exploring Indigo and Shibori Oct. 29 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wear old clothes and tall rubber gloves to this indigo dyeing workshop instructed by Aaron Sanders Head. Participants will learn how to dye fabric with indigo by dyeing with pre-washed goods from home that they can bring to the workshop. Cost: $115 tuition covers all supplies except clothing to dye and attire for participants should wear such as gloves and old clothing or an apron



Workshops for children include:

Kentuck’s Kids Studios Sept. 3, 10 and 24 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Sept. 24 1-2 p.m. Kentuck’s Kids Studios will teach children 8+ about geometric shapes, color theory, coordination and concentration while engaging them artistically. Students will learn drawing and painting skills, learn the basics of weaving and create woven turtles through the four sessions. Cost: $15 and includes all supplies

After School Art Every Wednesday in August and September at 3-4 p.m. Kids ages 5-10 can spend time at Kentuck’s After School Art learning about art techniques and replicating it for themselves. September sessions will cover printmaking, tessellations, collages and screen printing. Cost: $20/session or $75/month

Paper Mache Sept. 3 1:30-2:00 p.m. and Sept. 10 1:30-2:00 p.m. This two-part class will teach participants how to make their own glue and then use the glue to create a paper mache bowl. The bowls will dry in between the two sessions before completing the project. Cost: $20 all supplies included



Kids and adults workshops include: