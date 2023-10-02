Like a good book? Reading Allies is looking for volunteers

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA- Reading Allies is looking for volunteers willing to help students in first through third grade who are struggling with reading. The semester started on Sept. 11, but the organization is still in dire need of volunteers.

Volunteers can choose the school and times that work best with their schedule, and candidates include students, working professionals, retirees and anyone wanting to help others.

The full semester lasts for 10 weeks starting on Sept. 11. You can sign up for one or multiple sessions per week. Sessions are 30 minuets long, and before starting volunteers get 45 minutes of virtual training that shows how to work through lessons and engage students effectively.

You will have access to ongoing support throughout the semester if needed. All resources are provided by retired educators to benefit you and the student as you are moving through lessons.

To register to be a volunteer, click here.

For more general information, click here.