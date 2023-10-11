Light Rain Through Tonight… Wednesday PM Forecast Update

‘

Good Wednesday to you! A nice steady light rain has overspread the area this afternoon, and this will likely continue into tonight, as a gulf low moves to our southeast. Rain amounts will vary from 0.10″ on the low end and 0.50″ on the high end. This will be a perfect, slow rain event. While the rain will not be enough to bust the drought, it will atleast settle the dust briefly.

A lingering light shower or two can’t be ruled out going into Thursday morning, but heavy rain is not expected. Look for a high in the lower 70s on Thursday and upper 70s on Friday.

A cold front approaches the area early on Friday. A stray shower is possible along the front, but widespread rain is not expected.

Temperatures will turn cooler by the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. We’ll then drop into the 40s by Sunday night.

