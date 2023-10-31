Life University Volleyball defeats the Stillman Lady Tigers 3-0

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Ronnell Foreman

The Stillman Tigers are looking for their first win of the 2023 against the tough Life Running Eagles from Marietta Georgia

Early the first set with an extremely a back-and-forth sequence when Kalyn Kaiser was blocked by Michelle Threatt at the net.

Stillman was able to tie it 4-4

Life would start to pull away when a strong strike from the outside hitter put life up

Life would win the first set 25-14

Onto the 2nd set, Stillman down 0-5 when Michelle Threatt and Katelynn Madison combined for a block at the net get the Lady Tigers on the board.

Both players had three blocks on the night. the running eagles would win the 2nd set 25-18 needing only one more set win for the victory.

The lady tigers put up a valiant effort in the third and last set, but it ended up not being enough as they lost 25-18 and remained winless on the season.

Life university improved to 15-8 overall and will have point university at home.

Stillman will look to get their first notch in the win column with home matchups against the university of Tennessee southern and blue mountain Christian university on Thursday and Friday respectively.