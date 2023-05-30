LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores.

Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups.

Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community.

Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

