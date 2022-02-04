LET’S PLAY GIVEAWAY

*THIS CONTEST ENDED AUGUST 3, 2020**

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS!! Winners are: Flag Football – Kade Bullard; Tackle Football – Xavier Lee; Baseball – Jaxon Broadrick; Soccer – Lilee Backer; Cheer – Mikinley Skinner

Fill out and submit the form below to win a PARA scholarship for Fall 2020 Youth Sports and a Pepsi tailgate package!

CONTEST RULES: LET’S PLAY GIVEAWAY 2020

CONTEST DESCRIPTION: Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority (PARA) and Buffalo Rock/Pepsi will be giving away one scholarship and one tailgate package for each Fall Youth Sport. The tailgate package will consist of a Pepsi cooler, 12-pack of Pepsi drinks, and a $100 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The five PARA Fall 2020 sports that qualify for this giveaway are flag football, tackle football, cheer, baseball and soccer. Children must be ages 3 years old to 13 years old. The scholarship, awarded in the form of a PARA gift card, may be only be used toward the Fall 2020 sport selected on the Let’s Play Giveaway form. You must enter using the Let’s Play Giveaway form on WVUA 23’s website by filling out and submitting the form before midnight on August 2, 2020. Only one entry per child.

Dates of Contest: July 6, 2020 – August 2, 2020. A total of five winners, one winner from each Fall Youth sport, will be chosen on August 3, 2020. A PARA representative will notify the winners via email and/or a phone call.

HOW TO ENTER: Links to enter will be on www.wvua23.com and on www.tcpara.org. Go to either website and fill out the “Let’s Play Giveaway” form. Only one entry per child.

INFORMATION REQUESTED: Parent/Guardian Name, Child Name, Phone, Email, Sport and answer to this question — Why does your child want to participate in youth sports this fall?

Contest Rules: There will be a maximum of 500 qualifiers. Five winners will be randomly drawn from each of the youth sport groups. The 2020 groups include Flag Football, Tackle Football, Cheer, Baseball, Soccer. Each person must follow the instructions on the Let’s Play Giveaway form on wvua23.com to be considered. Only one entry per child will be accepted.

Eligibility and Limitations: Employees of the Contest’s participating sponsors, registration/qualification locations, or Media Partners and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win.

Publicity/ Privacy: By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant the Sponsors any exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waives any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use.

Release: By participating, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against the Sponsors, its employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or participation in, the Contest, or from the use of any prize.

Taxes: Any valuation of the prize(s) stated above is based on available information provided to the Sponsors, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying appropriate taxes. Each winner must provide the Sponsors with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

Decisions: By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsors. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant or winner and may refuse to award any prize to a person who is ineligible or has violated any rule, gained unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. The Sponsors will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest and the Sponsor’s decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or outcome of the Contest is affected by human error, any mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of the Sponsors, the Sponsors reserve the right to terminate this Contest, or make such other decisions regarding the outcome as the Sponsors deem appropriate. All decisions will be made by the Sponsors and are final. The Sponsors may waive or amend any of these rules in its sole discretion.

Miscellaneous: Odds of winning depend upon the number of participants. The Sponsors may substitute prizes of equivalent value, amend the rules or discontinue the Contest at any time. The Sponsors disclaim any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Contest. Written copies of these rules are available during normal business hours at the business offices of the Sponsors and by mail upon written request with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope. All entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned.

Compliance with Law: The conduct of the Contest is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America and the State of Alabama, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.